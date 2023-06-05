JUST IN: Court Halts NLC’s Planned Nationwide Strike By Nigerian Workers As FG Says It Will Disrupt Education, Others

The National Industrial Court sitting in Abuja has granted an interim order restraining the Nigerian Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress from embarking on strike action from Wednesday until the determination of the motion on notice filed by the federal government and the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation.

Justice O. y Anuwe delivered the ruling on Monday following the suit instituted against the NLC and TUC, who had earlier directed its members to proceed on strike following the removal of petroleum subsidy by the Federal Government.

President Bola Tinubu’s recent declaration that subsidy “is gone forever” also resulted in a hike in transport cost, among other things.

The applicant told the court that the proposed strike is capable of disrupting economic activities, the health sector and the educational sector.

Following the urgent prayers to halt the action, the court restrained the respondents from embarking on the strike pending determination of the motion on notice.

The court also ordered that hearing notices be issued to the respondents.