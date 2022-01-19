JUST IN: DSS Defies Judge, Brings Kanu To Court In Same Fendi Suit

The Department of State Services has brought leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, to the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, wearing the same attire (Fendi suit) he has worn since his extradition to Nigeria in July, 2021.

This is in defiance of the order by Justice Binta Nyako on Tuesday that he must not be brought back to court in the same dress.

Following a complaint by Kanu’s lawyer, Mike Ozekhome SAN, regarding his client wellness at the custody of the Department of States Services, the judge had instructed that the DSS should allow him change clothes.

Ozekhome had further contended that Kanu was in solitary confinement under harsh condition where he couldn’t change his clothes or practice his Jewish religion.

Nyako had subsequently told the DSS,

“I don’t want to see him in these clothes again. This one is almost off-white. Also, make sure that you allow him to exercise.”

Kanu is billed to plead guilty or not, to fresh amended 15 count terrorism-related charges filed by the Nigerian government.

His plea could not be taken on Tuesday because Kanu’s lawyer contended that the FG served him the new processes very late and he needed time to go through it and discuss with his client.

But as the court proceedings started on Wednesday, FG’s lawyer told the judge that the DSS had complied with her order to give him maximum comfort possible.

He said government had provided a bed, among other things.

But for his clothes, Labaran said Kanu chose to wear the designer wear again.

“My lord, For his appearance, he chose to appear in this designer,” he added.

“Where is the one you provided?”, Justice Nyako asked but Labaran said Government provided none.

“It is not for you to change his clothes, his family can get him,” Nyako replied.

But Kanu’s lawyer, Mike Ozekhome, SAN told the judge that it was not correct for the prosecution to say that his client refused to change clothes.

He said Tuesday was not a visiting day at DSS, so he could get new clothes to him.

“Yesterday was not a visiting day, so we were not able to get his clothes to him,” he said.

Nyako adviced Mike Ozekhome that the change of clothes he or Kanu’s family have brought, should be handed over to the DSS so they could give him to change his clothes.