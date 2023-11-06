JUST IN: Fire Guts Canadian High Commission Building In Abuja

By Justina Simon
A section of the Canadian High Commission in Abuja was on Monday razed by fire.

Although the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, several videos posted on social media showed the moment staff of the Commission fled the building.

The spokesperson of the Federal Fire Service, Paul Abraham, could not be reached for comment as several calls made to his line were unanswered. A text message sent to him also received no response.

The High Commission is located on Palm close, Diplomatic drive, Central Business District of the Federal Capital and houses the Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Jamie Christoff and other diplomatic staff.

Details later…

