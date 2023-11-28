JUST IN: Fubara’s Election Affirmed Over Tonye-Cole’s Failure To Prove Case Against Rivers Governor

An Appeal Court sitting in Lagos State on Tuesday affirmed the election victory of Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The appeal court dismissed the petition filed by the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Patrick Tonye-Cole, against the Governor, Channels Television reports.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) was joined as a defendant in the petition.

The Rivers State Tribunal had dismissed Cole’s petition for lacking in merit and failure to prove that Fubara was not qualified to contest.

The tribunal also held that the Rivers APC faction that sponsored Cole had withdrawn the petition against Fubara’s victory.

Dissatisfied with the verdict, the APC candidate approached the appellate court for redress.

On Tuesday, the Appeal Court agreed with the Tribunal and affirmed electoral victory in October.