What Fans Are Saying About Ronaldo’s Call On Referee To Upturn Penalty Decision

Football fans have showered encomiums on Cristiano Ronaldo for asking the referee to overturn the penalty he awarded in his favour in Al-Nassr’s clash with Persepolis

The incident happened in the second minute of Al-Nassr’s Asian Champions League clash with Persepolis. Ronaldo appeared to be fouled when he went down under a challenge from Sorous Rafiei in the box, which made the referee to award a penalty.

Ronaldo quickly appealed to the referee to cancel the decision before he was sent to the pitch side monitor to review the incident and ultimately overturned the decision.

Football fans took to social media to praise Ronaldo for his Sportmanship act.

Ronaldo has scored 15 goals in 13 matches for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League this season.

The match ended 0-0 but Al-Nassr have already qualified for the next round of the competition before the encounter.

The Saudi Pro League side are top of Group E with 13 points, five clear of Persepolis.

Love Story wrote on X: “The class of a superstar is not just about football, it’s about the good personality of a person. I and everyone love you”

Chim Edum wrote on X: “The most humble, most talented, most technically gifted player in the history of the game.”

For Rob, he wrote on X: “Ronaldo is actually the greatest player of all time in every aspect, what an amazing human.”

Similarly, Akin wrote on Z: “The more reason he is loved. He is always honest, but you see that Argentina short fraudstér, he will appreciate the referee for blowing that. Ronaldo is the GOAT that ever liveth.”