JUST IN: Gabon Junta Names General President Despite AU’s Condemnation Of Coup

The Gabonese junta has announced General Brice Oligui Nguema as the president of a transitional government.

The junta’s spokesperson, Lt. Colonel Ulrich Manfoumbi, made the announcement hours after a meeting between the country’s military officers.

Nguema served as the Commander-in-Chief of the country’s Republican Guard.

The Gabonese Republican Guard is a military formation responsible for protecting government officials and buildings.

This Guard had carried out a coup attempt to oust President Ali Bongo’s government in 2019 but they were eventually repelled.

The junta on Wednesday ousted the President of Gabon, Ali Bongo Ondimba, who had been in power since 2009, accusing him of leadership failure.

Meanwhile, Moussa Faki Mahamat, the Chairperson of the African Union Commission, has strongly condemned the coup d’etat in Gabon.

He commented on the development in a statement published by the African Union(AU).

Mahmat expressed concern over the situation in Gabon and called for the rapid return to democracy.

The statement partly reads, “He strongly recalls that it constitutes a flagrant violation of the legal and political instruments of the African Union, including the African Charter on Elections, Democracy and Governance.

“He further calls on the national army and security forces to adhere strictly to their republican vocation and to guarantee the physical integrity of the President of the Republic, members of his family, and those of his government.

“The Chairman of the Commission encourages all political, civil, and military actors in Gabon to give priority to peaceful political avenues, and a rapid return to democratic constitutional order in the country.”