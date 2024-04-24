ECOWAS, AU Calls For Stringent Measures To Arrest Terrorism Surge In Africa

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in collaboration with the African Union on Wednesday, called for a stringent approach to address the terrorism surge in Africa.

The call was made at the inaugural joint consultation between the AU Peace and Security Council and the ECOWAS Mediation and Security Council at the Ambassadorial level in Abuja.

Advertisement

Recall that THE WHISTLER earlier reported that the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nigeria, Yusuf Tuggar said over 40 million arms in Nigeria and Africa as a continent are controlled by terrorists.

Supporting the urgent need to address the continent’s security threat, Nigeria’s Permanent Representative to ECOWAS and Chair of the ECOWAS Mediation and Security Council, Ambassador Musa Nuhu, said collective efforts transcending national borders will effectively address these challenges.

Nuhu said, “For long, the African continent has struggled with security challenges that have brought untold hardship to our people.

“Since its inception, the ECOWAS MSC at the Ministerial and Ambassadorial levels have played a critical role in addressing security challenges through mediation missions, peacekeeping operations, and counter-terrorism efforts, which were hosted by the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government.

Advertisement

“However, it must be clearly stated that the security landscape in Africa is a dynamic one, constantly presenting new complex threats from terrorism and violent extremism to unconstitutional changes of government. These challenges demand a unified response that goes beyond our national boundaries and requires collective efforts.”

Nuhu emphasized the importance of cooperation in preventing unconstitutional government changes implementing counter-terrorism measures and promoting peace initiatives.

He emphasized the need to extend discussions beyond politics to encompass economic development, humanitarian intervention, and social cohesion.

Also addressing the security menace, the Permanent Representative of The Gambia to the African Union and Chairperson of the Peace and Security Council, Ambassador Jainaba Jagne, highlighted the challenges posed by terrorism, violent extremism, and unconstitutional changes of government in the region.

She called for a collective effort to counter these threats underscoring the continent’s peace, security, and stability.