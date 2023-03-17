JUST IN: Guber Candidates Storm Police HQ, Protest Abduction, Intimation Of Members By Wike

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

There is apprehension in Rivers State ahead of the governorship election on Saturday following a protest at the police headquarters by some candidates of political parties accusing the State governor of intimidation and abduction of members.

Advertisement

There have been reported cases of abductions in the state lately which are said to be politically motivated.

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Rivers State chapter, has particularly raised the alarm that its members are being kidnapped and intimidated by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and his team in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

But on Friday, on the eve of the election, various candidates converged and staged a protest to the police headquarters. They were led by the APC governorship candidate, Tonye Cole.

Others were Senator Magnus Abe of the Social Democratic Party; Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, Accord and Tonte Ibraye, African Democratic Congress.

They have accused Governor Wike of using the police to arrest their members, who they said are being hounded to ensure they fail in the final hour of mobilisation for their parties.

Advertisement

Details later…