Enugu: Gov’t Appointees Begin Vote Mobilisation To Save Jobs

In a bid to avert political eclipse of the Peoples Democratic Party in Enugu State, government appointees have relocated from their bases to their various wards to woo voters to cast their votes for candidates of the party in tomorrow’s governorship and state Assembly elections.

A survey carried out by THE WHISTLER revealed that the appointees, ranging from commissioners to special assistants to the state governor as well as those in council areas are holding circle meetings in every book and cranny of the state.

Although those that spoke with our reporter refused to be quoted, they expressed shock at the colossal failure of the party in the state during the presidential and National Assembly elections held on Feb 25, 2023.

“We are tasked to fight or risk being out of jobs for eight years or more,” one of them said at Igugu community in Udenu LGA of the state.

He added, “We have taken the overstay of PDP in the state power for granted. It was unimaginable losing seven House of Representatives seats, including our sitting governor losing his senatorial ambition.”

A senior special adviser to the state government, whose name was not identified, was seen telling his kinsmen at Ikpa junction, Nsukka, to forgive PDP.

In his words, “Yesterday has gone. There is nothing we can do to return it. But we promise you of a better tomorrow.”

However, one of his kinsmen was heard saying, “People are angry. Apart from the Obedient factor, the state government under the PDP did everything with impunity. This last minute canvassing for votes will be difficult, but anything can still happen.”

Meanwhile, authorities of Igbo-Etiti LGA of the state have suspended salaries and allowances of all political appointees in the council, with a mandate to deliver votes for PDP candidates in Saturday’s polls or lose their sources of livelihood eventually.

This was contained in a memo entitled “Cessation of salaries and other allowances”, dated February 28, 2023 with Ref: OSLG/EC/PA/002, and signed by Donatus C. Ugwu for the council chairman.

It read, “Be informed that salaries and allowances of all political appointees of the local government council have been put on hold until after the elections.

“All concerned are to deliver on their political mandates in their various polling units, etc. to the PDP in the elections with evidence thereafter after which the restrictions on salaries and other allowances will be lifted, if need be.”

Meanwhile, Chief Osita Okete, a chieftain of the Labour Party in Igbo-Etiti LGA, says PDP has lost the battle. According to him, “Our people want change. PDP is like a friend we are tired with, and we want another trial. Our prayer is for peaceful conduct of the polls tomorrow so that the voice of the people would be heard.”