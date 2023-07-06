JUST IN: IGP Moves To Restore Public Trust In Police After Officers’ Misconduct In Edo

The Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun has disbanded the team of seven officers responsible for running over a civilian, Success Ehimare, in Edo State on June 29.

The police revealed this in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi on Thursday.

The statement titled ‘Edo Police Misconduct’, revealed that the action was a “bold move” by the IGP to address the team’s unprofessional conduct.

“This step aims to regularize and standardize police operations in the axis; and restore public trust in the Police Force.

“Additionally, the operatives involved are currently facing disciplinary charges and administrative procedures. This move underscores the commitment of the IGP to hold officers accountable for their actions which will never be tolerated in the Nigeria Police Force,” the statement said.

The IGP further reiterated his commitment to ensuring the highest standards of professionalism and ethics while urging the public to cooperate with police officers in the discharge of their statutory duties.

On June 29, an eyewitness made a disturbing video of police officers driving a car over Ehimare.

Before he was run over, Ehimare was pushed to the ground in handcuffs.

The vehicle, a Sienna, was occupied by yet-to-be-identified police officers.

The officers drove the vehicle over Ehimare despite the pleas from onlookers at the scene.

The Edo Police Command in reaction to the development, said six of its officers had intercepted an unregistered Lexus car and demanded the vehicle particulars from the driver while on a routine stop and search duty along Ihumudumu Road in Ekpoma.

The command said the driver “became aggressive and refused to oblige the request of the Police operatives.”

The Command further noted that the driver, rather than comply, “attacked them, inflicted injuries on them, and destroyed Police vehicle”.

The Command, on June 30, said it was at that juncture that the man was “arrested, handcuffed, and identified as one Success Ehimare before the incident that is currently trending in social media occurred”.