JUST IN: Ike Ekweremadu Denied Bail In UK

Nigeria’s former deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu (60) and his wife, Beatrice Nwanneka accused of conspiracy for organ harvest has been denied bail by a United Kingdom court.

Arise News reports that the “alleged victim in this case is a homeless 15 year old boy who was brought to the U.K. by Mr and Mrs Ekweremadu, from the streets of Lagos.”

The case has been adjourned till July 7th.

The London metropolitan police had stated that their arrest followed an investigation by the Specialist Crime team.

The statement partly read:

“[A] Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55 (10.9.66) of Nigeria is charged with conspiracy to arrange/facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting.

“[B] Ike Ekweremadu, 60 (12.05.62) of Nigeria is charged with conspiracy to arrange/facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting.

“The investigation was launched after detectives were alerted to potential offences under modern slavery legislation in May 2022.”