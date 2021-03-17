JUST IN: Kaduna Govt Confirms Attack On Emir’s Convoy, Says No Lives Lost

56 SHARES Share Tweet

The Kaduna State Government has confirmed an attack on the convoy of the Emir of Binrin Gwari, Alhaji Zubairu Jibril Mai Gwari II, by suspected bandits in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

Aruwan said the incident occurred on Monday around the Zonkoro axis of the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road, in Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

He said the bandits shot sporadically at the convoy, but noted that the Emir was not in any of the vehicles.

“Only the driver, Umar Jibrin, and an orderly, Inspector Sani Yahaya, were in the vehicle, on their way to Kaduna. The Emir was in Kaduna at the time of the attack.

“No life was lost, and the Emirate Council relayed details of the incident to the Kaduna State Government.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai received the reports with thanks, and extended his sympathy to the Emir of Birnin Gwari over the attack on his vehicle,” the statement read.