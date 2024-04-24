Kaduna Assembly Seeks All Documents On El-Rufai’s Financial Spending, Requests Details From Finance Ministry

578 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Kaduna State House of Assembly has written to the state’s Ministry of Finance, requesting details of financial transactions under former governor of the state, Nasir El-rufai.

El-Rufai was governor between 2015 and 2023.

The request is to enable the State Assembly to obtain relevant documents to probe all finances, loans and contract projects awarded under the El-Rufai administration.

The State Assembly instituted a probe panel a week ago following Governor Uba Sani’s revelation that the state inherited far too much debt that it could handle.

Sani, who spoke during a town hall meeting in Kaduna, has said, “Despite the huge debt burden of N587m, N85bn, and N115bn contractual liabilities sadly inherited from the previous administration, we remain resolute in steering Kaduna State towards progress and sustainable development.

“We have conducted a thorough assessment of our situation and are sharpening our focus accordingly.”

After weeks of accusation and counter accusation, the State House of Assembly resolved to probe the administration, which led to the establishment of a fact-finding committee.

The letter with reference number LEG/S. 382/VOL. II/615, from the office of the Clerk of the Assembly, to the Finance Commissioner, requested the submission of memorandum and documents related to financial transactions between the years 2015 and May 2023.

In the letter signed by the Clerk of the Assembly, Sakinatu Idris on Wednesday, the House directed the ministry to forward all the transaction details to the fact-finding committee set to probe all finances, loans and contract projects awarded under El-Rufai’s administration.

It read, “I am directed to request you to forward to the Ad-Hoc Committee Memorandum to be accompanied with the underlisted documents and all other documents you consider relevant to the assignment of the Committee: –”total Loans from May, 2015 to May, 2023 with the approvals of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, the Accounts into which the loans were lodged and drawn as recorded by Project Finance Management Unit (PFMU) & Debt Management Office (DMO).

“Relevant State Executive Council Minutes of meetings, Council’s Extracts and Resolutions with regards to the LOANS. (c) Payments and Outstanding Liabilities to Contractors from May, 2015-May, 2023.

“Reports of Salaries paid to Staff from 2016-2022. (e) Dloyd Reports on KADRIS from 2015 to 2023. (ii) Terms, Purpose and Conditions on those LOANS. (iii) Appropriation items related to the LOANS. (iv) All Records of payments made to all Contractors engaged by the State Government and relevant documents from May, 2015 to May, 2023 including Bank Statements.

“(v)Modalities for payments of contracts. (vi) Documents of all payments made to the contractors. (vii) Sales of Government Houses/Properties and Accounts the proceeds were lodged and how the money was expended.

“Thirty (30) copies of the Memo/documents should reach the office of the Clerk to the Legislature on or before Thursday, 25th April, 2024 by 10:00 am, please. 4. Accept the highest regards of my office, please.*