JUST IN: Liverpool Beat Man City To Win 16th Community Shield

87 SHARES Share Tweet

Liverpool have defeated Manchester City to lift their 16th Community Shield trophy.

The Reds won City 3-1 on Saturday at the King Power stadium, the home to Leicester.

Pep Guardiola’s City went into the match with six Community Shield titles.

Jurgen Klopp’s men had 15 Shield titles when they faced the league champions, but made it 16 at the end of 90 minutes.

Liverpool opened the scoreline through a goa from T. Alexander-Arnold just 21 minutes into the game.

But City’s Julian Alvarez sent home from close range in the 70th after Adrian denied Phil Foden’s strike.

The goal was awarded by VAR after it was ruled offside. The game became leveled.

Liverpool’s victory became obvious when Mohamed Salah poked an 83rd minute penalty in City’s net to make it 2-1.

The Reds however added the third goal in the last minute, through a header by Darwin Nunez.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have the highest Community Shield titles with a total of 21.