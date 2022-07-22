Just In: Peoples Gazette’s Editor, Reporters Released Hours After Arrest

Operatives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Police Command have released the Assistant Managing Editor, Peoples Gazette, John Adenekan and four other staff, earlier arrested over defamation of character.

The command disclosed this in a statement on Friday, saying the affected individuals were released on bail while stating the reasons for their arrest.

“A petition was written against the duo of Samuel Ogundiran and Ademola Akintade for Criminal defamation, injuries falsehood publication of news known to be false and cyberstalking contrary to section 391, 392, 393, 395 and 418 of the Penal code and section 24(1) cybercrime (prohibition prevention etc) Act, 2015.

“In Investigating this case, a duly signed warrant of arrest was obtained and presented to effect the arrest of the duo, their statements have been taken and they have been granted bail. While investigation continues,” the statement read.

The newspaper reported on Friday that officers of the command, “raided” the head office in the Utako area of the city and arrested its editor and staff members.

But speaking to THE WHISTLER, the FCT police spokesperson, DSP Josephine Adeh refuted claims its operatives raided the newspaper.

She said, “We did not raid them, we only invited them for questioning because there was a written petition against them defaming Tukur Buratai. There was also the presence of the NUJ secretary, who monitored everything at the Utako Division.”

On June 23, a report by Akintade revealed that the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission raided and recovered items including 50 luxury watches from a purported residence of Buratai.