JUST IN: PSC Sacks Seven Senior Officers Over Gross Misconduct, Exonerates 4 Officers

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the dismissal of seven senior officers over gross misconduct.

The decisions were taken at the ongoing 15th Plenary Meeting of the Commission, expected to end on Thursday.

In a statement released by its spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani on Tuesday, the names of the officers were not mentioned. Still, their ranks include a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Superintendent of Police (SP) and five Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP).

“An SP was also retired in the public interest,” the statement noted.

The commission also approved the reduction in rank of ten other officers, including a CSP to SP, three SP to Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSP), two DSPs to Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP), and four ASP to Inspectors.

The Commission’s Plenary Meeting presided over by Justice Clara Ogunbiyi, considered all the Pending Disciplinary Matters (PDM) before the Commission totalling 47 and treated some appeals from dismissed Police Officers.

Also, 10 senior officers, including an Assistant Commissioner, a CSP, an SP, two DSPs and five ASP were given the punishment of Severe reprimand.

The statement read partly, “Officers received the punishment of reprimand; two are to receive letters of warning while four officers were exonerated.

“The Acting Chairman said the Commission would henceforth give the desired attention to Pending Disciplinary Matters so that those found guilty are punished immediately while those found not guilty are cleared to continue their career progression. Justice Ogunbiyi called on Police Officers to ensure they operate within established rules and avoid taking laws into their hands.

“She said the Commission will continue to work to sustain a professional Police Force that operates in line with the established rules and regulations and conformity with international best practices”.