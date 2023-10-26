JUST IN: Tight Security As Supreme Court Approves Live Coverage Of Judgment In Atiku, Obi’s Appeals Against Tinubu

The Supreme Court has approved the live transmission of its judgment in the applications challenging the election of President Bola Tinubu during the 2023 presidential election.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola, gave the approval moments ago.

The appeals challenging Tinubu’s election were filed by Peter Obi of the Labour party and Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

There is tight security around the Supreme Court with operatives of the Department of State Services and Nigeria Police Force on ground.