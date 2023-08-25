JUST IN: Tinubu Appoints CEO For Special Purpose Company NELMCO

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Mrs. Mojoyinoluwa Dekalu-Thomas as the substantive Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Electricity Liability Management Company (NELMCO), with a tenure set for four years.

NELMCO, a special purpose entity established by the Federal Government of Nigeria, bears the responsibility of overseeing the liabilities and non-core assets of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN).

Having previously held the position of Acting MD/CEO of NELMCO following the conclusion of Mr. Adebayo Fagbemi’s term on May 8, 2023, Dekalu-Thomas was chosen to take on the role in a substantive capacity.

The announcement of her appointment was made by Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu’s special media and publicity adviser, who noted that her transition from her interim role to the substantive position led to a vacancy in her previous post as Executive Director, Liability Management.

Consequently, in line with Tinubu’s directives, Mr. Dimla Joel Nchinney will take over as the new Executive Director of Liability Management at NELMCO.

Ngelale said the appointments take immediate effect.