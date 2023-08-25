JUST IN: Tinubu Appoints CEO For Special Purpose Company NELMCO

Nigeria
By Tayo Olu
Bola-Ahmed-Tinubu
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Mrs. Mojoyinoluwa Dekalu-Thomas as the substantive Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Electricity Liability Management Company (NELMCO), with a tenure set for four years.

Advertisement

NELMCO, a special purpose entity established by the Federal Government of Nigeria, bears the responsibility of overseeing the liabilities and non-core assets of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN).

Having previously held the position of Acting MD/CEO of NELMCO following the conclusion of Mr. Adebayo Fagbemi’s term on May 8, 2023, Dekalu-Thomas was chosen to take on the role in a substantive capacity.

RELATED
Nigeria Politics

‘Skipping NEC Meetings Made You Ignorant’ — FG Hits Back At Obaseki, Says Edo Gov Uninformed About…

Nigeria

Tinubu Refuses To Give Up, Dispatches Ulama To Niger For Fresh Talks With Coup Leaders

The announcement of her appointment was made by Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu’s special media and publicity adviser, who noted that her transition from her interim role to the substantive position led to a vacancy in her previous post as Executive Director, Liability Management.

Consequently, in line with Tinubu’s directives, Mr. Dimla Joel Nchinney will take over as the new Executive Director of Liability Management at NELMCO.

Ngelale said the appointments take immediate effect.

Advertisement

Leave a comment

Advertisement