JUST IN: Tinubu Calls For ‘Change Of Mindset’ After Supreme Court Affirmed Him President

President Bola Tinubu has appealed to Nigerians to have a change of attitude and work with him to move the country forward.

Tinubu’s appeal came after the Supreme Court dismissed petitions challenging his presidential victory and affirmed him as the winner of Nigeria’s February 25, 2023 presidential election.

Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Peter Obi of the Labour Party, and the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) had challenged the declaration of Tinubu as winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The opposition candidates levelled allegations bordering on electoral fraud against INEC and Tinubu. Their petitions were, however, dismissed by the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal, prompting Atiku, Obi and the APM to approach the Supreme Court.

Following Thursday’s verdict which finally laid the matter to rest, President Tinubu said it was time for all hands to be on deck to move the country forward.

Speaking to journalists from his office, the president said: A victory of this nature is more hard work and dedication. I am appealing to the sense of patriotism of Nigerians to have a change of mindset. Let us be positive about our country and be ready to contribute in all ways possible

“There’s no promise of Eldorado from day one. We are all in this both of diversity. A member of the same family, living in the same house but staying in different rooms. And it is important that we recognise that we have no other country but this one. So, we better be committed to it, not for the sake of our own self-aggrandisement but our commitment to the values, the creed of dedication and patriotism of this country.

“It is extremely important that we have a change of mindset for the sake of our country, not for us, but for the sake of our children and grandchildren, the inheritors of tomorrow.”