PDP Says Supreme Court ‘Condoned Forgery’ In Affirming Tinubu President

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as disappointing the judgment of the Supreme Court which upheld the election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

PDP, in a statement signed by its publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said the judgment of the apex court was gravely concerning.

The party said the Supreme Court condoned the issues of forgery, falsehood and perjury on the altar of technicality, adding that the judgment had shaken the confidence of Nigerians in the judiciary.

It urged Nigerians not to be discouraged by the ruling in their quest for the entrenchment of a credible electoral system that can guarantee a government that truly derives its legitimacy from the people.

The statement read, “The PDP and indeed majority of Nigerians are alarmed, disappointed and gravely concerned with the reasoning of the Supreme Court which the PDP believes is against the express provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), the Electoral Act, 2022, the Guideline and Regulation issued by INEC under which the election was conducted.

“The PDP asserts that it is indeed a sad commentary for our democracy that the Supreme Court failed to uphold the provisions of the law. Instead, it trashed the expectation of majority of Nigerians who looked up to it as a Temple of Impartiality to deliver substantial justice in the matter having regards to the laws and facts of the case.

“Nigerians are still at a loss as to how the Supreme Court condoned the serious issues of forgery, falsehood and perjury on the altar of technicalities.

“The general gloom, melancholy and sense of despondency across the country upon the delivery of the judgment is an ominous sign of eerie situation which portend grave consequences because of the disappointment embedded in the judgment.

“This judgment by the Supreme Court has evidently shaken the confidence of Nigerians in the judiciary, especially the Supreme Court as the last hope of the common man.

“The PDP remains undeterred and charges Nigerians not to be discouraged or allow the judgment to detract from their collective quest for the entrenchment of a credible electoral system that can guarantee a government that truly derive its legitimacy from the people,” it added.