Buhari Advises Atiku, Obi After Supreme Court Affirmed Tinubu President

282 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has hailed the judgement of the Supreme Court affirming the declaration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

Buhari in a statement issued by his media aide, Garba Shehu, said the declaration of the court was a welcome relief after 8-months of a tortuous and expensive legal journey.

Advertisement

The former president said the judgment was “a reaffirmation of the will of the majority of the people against the determined will of a hard-fighting minority.”

He called on the candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar and his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi to allow the government of the day to ‘run their government.’

“Now that we have arrived at the last bus-stop, after a tortuous 8-months of expensive legal journey, the nation deserves a break. The opposition has fought a good fight. Having now exhausted their rights as constitutionally allowed, they should take the hand of fellowship extended by the Tinubu/Shettima government.

“Let them allow the Government to run their administration and the people to enjoy the full benefits of the promises the All Progressives Congress (APC) made,” Buhari said.