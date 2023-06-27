JUST IN: Tinubu Returns To Nigeria After One Week In Europe

President Bola Tinubu has touched down at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, after one week away in Paris, France and London, the United Kingdom.

Tinubu departed Abuja last Tuesday to participate in a summit for ‘A New Global Financing Pact’ in Paris, hosted by French President, Emmanuel Macron.

On the margins of the summit, Tinubu held meetings with fellow heads of state and government, global business leaders and chief executives of leading multilateral and development finance institutions from around the world.

The president who was billed to return on Saturday, however, proceeded to London for a private visit.

“The summit afforded the President the opportunity of projecting, on a global stage, his advocacy for widening the fiscal space, economic justice for Africa as the world accelerates the pace of energy transition, and the urgency of addressing the pressing issues of poverty and climate change.

“President Tinubu, who was initially scheduled to be back in Abuja on Saturday, will now proceed to London, United Kingdom, for a short private visit.

“The President will be back in the country in time for the upcoming Eid-el-Kabir festival,” the Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications & Strategy to the president, Dele Alake, had said on Saturday.

Tinubu was received at the airport by Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, supporters and high-ranking members of the All Progressives Congress (APC).