‘Aburo’ — NNPC GCEO Teases Oando Boss Wale Tinubu In Birthday Message

Nigeria
By Tayo Olu

In a heart-warming display of camaraderie, the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, Mele Kyari, took to social media on Tuesday to wish a happy birthday to his associate and friend, Wale Tinubu, the Chief Executive Officer of Oando Plc.

The birthday wish came a day after Tinubu shared a post on Twitter, expressing gratitude for another year of life and reflecting on the journey thus far.

Kyari spotted the tweet and responded with a playful comment, “Happy birthday Aburo,” underscoring their deep connection and showcasing their friendship.

The use of the term “Aburo” by Kyari added an extra layer of affection to the message. In the Yoruba culture, “Aburo” is a term used to refer to a younger sibling or someone younger in age and signifying a close bond and kinship.

By using this term, Kyari acknowledged and showcased the warm relationship between him and the Oando chief executive.

The comment caught the attention of some users of the social media platform who acknowledged the light-heartedness and camaraderie displayed by the NNPC boss.

Wale Tinubu, who turned 56 years on Monday, had thanked his creator for keeping him alive to celebrate another birthday.

He wrote in a tweet: “I am grateful to Allah for blessing me with another year of life and for the myriad of wonderful opportunities and experiences that I encounter. Thank you to all my family, friends, and loved ones for your kind and heartfelt birthday wishes. Here’s to another year of growth, joy and love. Alhamdulillah”

