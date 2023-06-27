PHOTO: Abuja Ram Markets Suffer Low Patronage

Metro
By Justina Simon
Less than 24 hours to the celebration of Eid-el-Kabir, ram sellers within the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja have complained of low patronage.

A visit by our correspondent to major ram markets in FCT on Tuesday showed that there were few buyers in the markets.

Some major ram markets visited by THE WHISTLER include Kubwa, Gwarinpa, and Kugbo ram markets.

The visit revealed low turnout from buyers while the few buyers that came to the markets complained about the scarcity of fund to buy the rams.

Speaking to THE WHISTLER, a ram seller, Bashir Abdullahi, said that he brought rams from Niger State to Abuja but increase in cost of living due to subsidy removal has affected his business. He said traders brought rams buyers were not available.

“Things are very expensive, our customers are complaining about money. Look at the plenty rams here but by 1pm we are still waiting for buyers to come. I have never experienced this kind of bad market before,” he said.

