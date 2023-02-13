JUST IN: ‘What For?’- Peter Obi Denies Alleged N2bn Donation To Churches

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Peter Obi, the Labour Party Presidential candidate, has denied donating N2bn to the Christian Association of Nigeria to support his presidential bid.

He denied the allegation on Monday during an interview on Channels Tv’s Politics Today.

Rumours had emerged over the weekend that the former Anambra Governor gave churches under the leadership of CAN the sum of N2bn.

But the national leadership of CAN had on Sunday denied receiving any such amount.

The pastor, Frank Onwumere of the Dominion City who was alleged to have initiated the petition against CAN, also denied the document.

Obi during the interview denied any wrongdoing saying that he would drop from the presidential race if he’s found to have compromised the clergy.

Obi said, “What I’m I giving them N2bn for? They are clergy. What do they need the money for? Everybody knows me and the church. I believe that the clergy also have a problem. Their followers are suffering, they need good governance. Why will I give them money. They should give me money to be able to support me for me to be able to run around for my campaign. Because my going around for campaign, I have to go around. I have to pay for transport. If anything, the clergy I expect them to give me money not the other way round.

“I have never knowingly gone to any clergy and I can comfortably tell you that I have never given any clergy or even N1 to CAN and if anybody can trace N1 given to CAN by Peter Obi, I will stop running. I can’t. I can’t give money to people who are supposed to be praying. For what?

“They should be the ones to do that because their job is very simple- they need to pray for a better governed Nigeria. They need to pray for a new Nigeria. “