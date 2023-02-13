‘The Church Rejects Violence ‘- House On The Rock Pastor Apologizes For Wielding AK-47 During Preaching

The resident pastor of the House On The Rock, Abuja, Pastor Uche Aigbe has apologized for wielding an AK-47 gun during his sermon last Sunday.

The pastor carried a gun to the altar and was seen using it to illustrate “faith” before the congregation.

The development drew public reaction on social media on Monday.

Later, the cleric was invited by the FCT police command for interrogation with reports saying he was subsequently detained while the officer who availed him his weapon was billed to face an orderly room trial within the force.

But in a statement by the church made available to newsmen on Monday, it stated the pastor’s action was ill-advised.

HOTR maintained that the church stood for peace and goodwill.

The statement reads: “On Sunday, February 12, a resident pastor of House on the Rock, Abuja Church, Pastor Uche Aigbe in a message about fighting the good fight with spiritual weapons, carried an unloaded gun to illustrate his message on ‘Guarding your Faith.’

“Pastor Uche has been a leader in House on the Rock, Abuja since 1999 and has always shown exemplary leadership. However, he realises that even with the best of intentions, carrying a gun to illustrate his message was ill-advised and regrettable.

“Without hesitation, Pastor Uche has acknowledged the gravity of his actions and apologises unreservedly for them.

“As a church, House on the Rock rejects all forms of violence and we stand on the good news gospel of Jesus Christ which embraces peace and goodwill for all of mankind.

“We are cooperating fully with the authorities as they carry out their investigations into this incident, and we will continue to engage internally to ensure this break in protocol does not happen again.”