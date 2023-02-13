FCT Police Confirms Detention Of Pastor Who Brought AK-47 To Church

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Federal Capital Territory Police has arrested and detained Uche Aigbe, Pastor, House on the Rock Church, Abuja for unlawful possession of an Ak-47 rifle.

Aigbe was arrested for wielding the weapon while preaching on the pulpit on Sunday, causing a social media stir, a statement by the command revealed.

The statement signed by its Spokesperson, DSP Josephine Adeh, on Monday confirmed that the pastor alongside, one Inspector Musa Audu, who released his rifle to him was arrested.

“The Pastor whose message and demonstrations were tagged inciting by various media and social media users was arrested in the early hours of Monday 13th February 2023, alongside the Church Chief Security Officer.

“And one Inspector Musa Audu, who was on duty on the said day and had unprofessionally released his rifle to the said pastor without permission or recourse to police authority.

“While the discrete investigation has commenced, members of the public are urged to shun actions or utterances that are in breach of extant laws as the law is trite and all violators will be adequately sanctioned,” the police said.