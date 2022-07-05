JUST IN: Winner To Get N100m Prize As Big Brother Naija Season 7 Begins July 23

Multichoice Nigeria has announced that season 7 of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show will commence on July 23, 2022.

The winner of this season will walk away with N100 million prize at the end of the show.

1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ MILLION NAIRA#BBNaija — DStv Nigeria (@DStvNg) July 5, 2022

The anchor, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, also confirmed the news in a tweet: “Yes, we are back, season 7 is finally here, we can’t wait for you guys to see all the amazing stuff coming this season. Trust me if you think you know Big Brother, this season is about to take things up another notch.”

Recall that the grand prize in the sixth edition of the BBNaija show was N90m, which was won by Ikechukwu Hazel Onyeze, popularly known as Whitemoney.