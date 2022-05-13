Kaduna Councilor Caught With Ak-47, Cannot Remember Who Gave Him

A councilor from Sabo Local Government Council of Kaduna State has been arrested following his possession of an Ak-47, for onward delivery to bandits.

Abdul Adamu Kinkiba was arrested by security operatives on surveillance near a hideout for bandits, around the Galadimawa axis of Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna.

Upon his arrest, Kinkiba confessed to following an instruction to deliver the firearm around a bandit’s enclave but noted he could neither remember who gave him the rifle nor to whom he should deliver it.

Speaking in Hausa language, he said, “I was told that the gun was meant for the convoy of someone. I was instructed to park immediately after the bridge near Galadimawa forest (a known hideout of bandits), where somebody would collect the gun”.

Reports, however, said Kinkiba has been in the business of supplying firearms to bandits consecutively.

The act of supplying firearms by civilians and security operatives is not an unusual occurrence, especially in the Northern region of the country.

Popular among such reports was the arrest of one Musa Mohammed Kamarawa, 33, in February who revealed he brought sophisticated weapons into the country.

He disclosed, upon his arrest that he bought a N28.5m gun truck for the notorious bandits leader in Sokoto.

In April, seven security operatives were arrested for allegedly supplying arms, ammunition and military kits to bandits in Zamfara.