Kaduna Train Attack: Top APC Aspirant Assumed Dead Speaks

An All Progressive Congress (APC) Aspirant, Muhammad Amin Mahmood reported to have been killed after he was shot during the attack on the Kaduna-Abuja train has debunked reports of his death.

The aspirant in the just concluded APC Convention for the Northwest Zonal Youth Leadership position was a passenger on the train that was attacked on Monday night.

Although this website had earlier reported that Mahmood was shot, subsequent reports by some news platform (Not THE WHISTLER) had revealed he died from the gunshot injuries.

But, Mahmood took to Twitter to debunk the news saying: “Good day ladies and gentlemen. Special gratitude goes to Almighty Allah. This is to debunk media reports that I was shot dead. I only sustained an injury from a gunshot on my thigh. I am presently receiving treatment at a medical facility.

“I sincerely appreciate those that prayed and sent in their words of consolation. Thank you so much”.

Like Mahmood, many passengers believed to have been injured in the attacked train are currently undergoing medical care in hospitals around the vicinity of the state while the whereabouts of many cannot be ascertained.

A former lawmaker, Shehu Sani had disclosed that the terrorists who bombed the train on Monday had “specifically targeted the Business Class coach”.

Sani revealed through his Twitter page that the assailants had “kidnapped some persons including a “white man’ and killed those who resisted”.