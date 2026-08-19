Kano Hands Skills Centre To Dangote Foundation For 20 Years

The Kano State Government has signed a 20-year agreement with the Aliko Dangote Foundation to take over the management of the Aliko Dangote Skills Acquisition Centre.

The agreement, signed on Tuesday, is aimed at reviving the centre and expanding its vocational and entrepreneurial training programmes for youths in the state.

The development was on Wednesday by the spokesperson to Governor Abba Yusuf, Sanusi Bature.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding, the Dangote Foundation will manage the centre for two decades, following approval by the Kano State Executive Council.

The state government said the arrangement was intended to improve the centre’s operations and ensure the adoption of more effective approaches to vocational training.

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The agreement was signed on behalf of the state government by the Secretary to the State Government, Umar Ibrahim, and the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Abdulkareem Maude.

The Dangote Foundation was represented by its Programme Manager, North, Sanusi Abdulkadir, and Programme Support Officer, Mustapha Umar.

Governor Yusuf said the foundation’s involvement was expected to bring changes to the centre, particularly in the area of skills and entrepreneurship training.

He said the foundation had the technical and managerial capacity to reposition the facility as a major vocational training institution.

The governor added that the partnership would enable more young people in Kano to acquire skills that could improve their employment and self-employment prospects.