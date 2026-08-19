Admission Seekers Apprehensive Over Delay In Release Of SSCE Results

Admission seekers to various universities have called on the National Examination Council (NECO) to release this year’s June/July Senior Secondary School Examination results to enable them to pursue their academic advancement.

Those that spoke with THE WHISTLER in Enugu on Wednesday expressed discomfort over what they termed the “delay in the release of the results amidst speculations of some universities closing their portals for O’level uploading”.

They said the non-release of the results would jeopardise their educational pursuit as most universities do not accept awaiting results.

“I applied for admission to UNN,” said Nkemdilim Nnamani. “But NECO has not released its results. WAEC released its own some weeks ago. I had a deficiency in mathematics. The university has given a deadline to close its admission portal. Without uploading, no admission will take place. I want NECO to release its results so that I can know my fate. I do have sleepless nights because of this issue. Some of my mates uploaded theirs a long time ago. My JAMB score is okay.”

Thomas Ezenwoye is also caught up in the scenario. He said he scored high in his university matriculation examination, but remains uncertain about admission until NECO’s SSCE result is out.

According to him, “I was given an option to write either WAEC or NECO by my sponsor. I chose NECO. The university I applied has given us the deadline to upload our O’level result as a prerequisite for admission. NECO hasn’t released its result. So I don’t know what to do. I’m not from a well-to-do family to think about switching to another university. I’m therefore appealing to NECO to do the needful.”

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A parent, Mrs Amaka Okoye, expressed surprise that NECO is yet to release its SSCE results. According to her, “NECO set the standard when the body was newly established. It was releasing its results promptly. Many people began to prefer NECO to WAEC. It seems WAEC has learnt better.”

A staff member of NECO, who pleaded anonymity, said the result would soon be released.

According to him, “NECO examination took place after that of WAEC. Again, JAMB stipulates that June SSCE qualifies candidates for admission. The candidates should not panic. Most universities that have given deadlines to candidates to upload their O’level results are still adjusting their admission timetable until NECO releases its results. Those that already conducted their screening will still conduct another when NECO releases its June SSC results.”