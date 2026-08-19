Several Feared Dead As Tourist Helicopter Crashes In Kenya

A helicopter has crashed in Kenya’s Samburu County, with the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) confirming that the incident resulted in victims.

The accident involving a Eurocopter EC130 B4, registered as 5Y-GYM, occurred at Lokokwe Mountain in Samburu County on Wednesday, August 19, 2026.

According to a statement issued by the KCAA, the aircraft was conducting a flight from Loisaba to Ewasonyiro when the accident occurred at approximately 9:13 a.m. local time.

The authority said it was coordinating with relevant agencies and stakeholders in response to the accident.

The Ministry of Roads and Transport’s Air Accident Investigation Department is leading investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash, the KCAA said.

The authority also extended its condolences to the families of the victims following what it described as a tragic incident.

Advertisement

Local media reports said the helicopter was believed to have been carrying tourists, although authorities had not immediately confirmed the number or identities of those on board.

The crash occurred in a remote area near Mount Ololokwe, a prominent landmark in Samburu County, which is known for its safari and tourism activities.

The aircraft was reportedly operated by local safari company Tropic Air, according to The Associated Press.

Further details on the casualties and the cause of the crash are expected as the investigation continues.