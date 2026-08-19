Electrocuted Transformer Vandal Resuscitated, Arrested In Enugu

Twenty-three-year-old Chidiebere Nnaji, suspected to be a transformer vandal, has been arrested by the Enugu State Police Command after being electrocuted in the act.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Daniel Ndukwe, in a release, said Nnaji was arrested on August 17, 2026 after he was found unconscious with various degrees of burns while allegedly vandalising a transformer along Ogbaike Road, Obollo-Afor, Udenu Local Government Area.

“His arrest followed credible information from community members that he had been discovered at about 2:20pm, trapped inside the transformer while allegedly attempting to vandalise it,” Ndukwe said.

He explained that upon receiving the information, operatives of the Command attached to Udenu Police Division mobilised to the scene, and found the suspect unconscious with various degrees of burns.

Quoting the release, “He was immediately evacuated to a nearby hospital, where he was resuscitated and subsequently referred to a specialist hospital for further treatment. Upon regaining consciousness, the suspect identified himself as Chidiebere Nnaji, and stated that he had been alone at the scene.”

The PPRO said preliminary investigations linked the suspect to transformer vandalism in the area, adding that further investigation was ongoing to determine the full extent of his activities, identify possible accomplices, and facilitate his prosecution.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Mamman Giwa, has commended the community members for their prompt intervention and information, which enabled the police to arrest the suspect.

Giwa reiterated the Command’s commitment to protecting critical public infrastructure, and urged residents to continue providing timely and credible information on suspicious activities.