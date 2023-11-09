Kano Health Centre Hopes To Stop Nigerians From Seeking Treatment Abroad

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Kano State Independent Research Center Trust, (KIRCT), Thursday, commenced its clinical services to the public, pledging to discourage medical tourism among Nigerians by offering healthcare services of international level.

The Research Trust Center, established by Pfizer for Kano State government a decade ago, was set up to conduct biomedical and healthcare researches on communicable and non- communicable diseases.

Speaking at the occasion, the Chief Medical Director of the Trust, Jamil Ismail Ahmad observed that Nigeria was losing about 2 billion US dollars yearly to medical tourism, assuring, however, that their facility would bridge the gap by providing clinical services that would render such trips unattractive to Nigerians seeking healthcare.

“Some studies have shown that Nigeria spends about 1.5 to 2 US billion dollars every year on medical tourism- seeking healthcare especially for heart diseases, for kidney diseases, for cancer and also for spine diseases among others” said Ahmad,..

He admitted that the quest for medical care abroad was being encouraged by the daring challenges in Nigeria’s healthcare system and hospital setting, among which include the issue of lack of equipment and the flight of doctors and specialists to other countries.

“Because of that, we felt that this is an opportunity. Instead of our people leaving here to another country- pay for visa, pay for flight ticket, pay for accommodation and pay for treatment, you can come comfortably here, in the vicinity of your immediate family and culture and receive the same care that you need to get well, without stepping outside this country” he stated.

According to him, in the first year, their facility would provide all the general healthcare services at the highest quality level, adding that by the second year, they will commence intervention for heart and kidney diseases among others.

He was optimistic that by the second year, they should be able compete well with all other countries and international hospitals that are providing healthcare services at the highest level.

In his remarks, the Emir of Gaya, represented by District Head of Dawaki Kudu, Jafaru Usman Mohammed appreciated the Trust for its numerous contributions to healthcare delivery in the state, urging them to sustain the tempo.

He implored his people to take advantage of the health care opportunities facilitated by the clinical facility to improve their health by making prompt and regular check -up of their health conditions and getting cure where necessary. End.