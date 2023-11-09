NNPC Limited Seals Pact With Niger State Govt On Renewable Energy

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Niger State government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited to develop renewable energy and low-carbon solutions projects.

The Governor of Niger State, Mohammed Umaru Bago, disclosed the development in a post on X.

“I had the honour alongside the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alh. Abubakar Usman, to, on behalf of the Niger State Government, sign the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on ‘Cooperation in the prevention and development of renewable energy and low carbon solution projects’,” the post reads.

NNPC Limited’s Executive Vice President of Gas, Power, and New Energy, Olalekan Ogunleye, and the Managing Director, NNPC New Energy Limited, Kanayochukwu Odoe, signed the MoU on behalf of NNPC Limited.