Ohanaeze Condemns Sit-At-Home Order To Boycott Imo Election

Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Thursday, condemned a purported sit-at-home order in Imo State on November 11, being the scheduled date for Imo gubernatorial election.

Iwuanyanwu, in a release he personally signed, said such calls amounted to disenfranchisement of Imo electorate.

He stated, “I wish to appeal to all the Imo people to turn out en masse to cast their votes for any candidate of their choice. I have been told that some people have issued threats prohibiting Imo people from coming out to cast their votes. I understand that this group has issued a total sit-at-home order from November 9, to November 12, 2023. If Imo people should comply to this, there will be no election in Imo State and that will create chaos.

“I appeal to the leader of this group to rescind his decision. I have found it very necessary to sound this warning because we in Igboland have had enough of bloodshed. We fought a civil war which took the lives of millions of our people and also incalculable losses in property.

“We do not want a situation whereby any part of Igboland will be exposed to any type of destructive violence. I had earlier made my point on this issue very clear. As a father, I prefer a peaceful resolution of all problems. I prefer a non-kinetic approach. It is my belief that all disputes are best resolved over a round table dialogue. Bloodshed and destruction of our property cannot be a solution.”