Kano TikToker In Underwear Campaign Controversy Gets LG Appointment

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A TikTok personality who sparked widespread reactions last week, raising underwear has been appointed to a government position in Kano State.

Fatima Naseer, popularly known as Teemahcool and leader of the Gida-Gida TikTokers group, has been named Supervisor for Women Affairs in Nassarawa Local Government Area.

Her appointment was approved by the Chairman of Nassarawa LGA, Yusuf Imam Ogan Boye. An official letter signed by the council secretary, Ado Mohammed Hotoro, stated that the decision was based on her contributions and commitment to the development of the local government.

She has been directed to carry out her duties in line with the rules and regulations guiding the council.

Teemahcool rose to prominence during the election campaign period, where she actively supported the local government chairman through to his victory.

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However, she recently drew criticism after leading a controversial act during the visit of Nigeria’s First Lady, Remi Tinubu, to Kano. The incident was widely condemned as being inconsistent with cultural and religious values, with some linking it to mockery of Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Following the backlash, she issued a public apology and pledged not to repeat such actions.

The Kano State Government also distanced itself from the incident, describing it as inappropriate and not reflective of the values and traditions of the people of the state.