PDP BoT Takes Over Leadership After Supreme Court Nullifies Convention

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Board of Trustees (BoT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has assumed control of the party’s national leadership following a Supreme Court judgment that nullified its November 2025 national convention.

In a press release issued on Thursday by the Chairman of the PDP BoT, Senator Adolphus Wabara, the BoT said its decision was based on its constitutional responsibility to prevent a leadership vacuum after the apex court invalidated the 15th–16th November 2025 convention held in Ibadan, Oyo State, which produced the Kabiru Tanimu Turaki-led National Working Committee (NWC).

The Supreme Court also upheld the suspension of Senator Samuel Anyanwu, Hon. Umar Bature, and Barr. Kamaldeen Ajibade as National Secretary, National Organising Secretary, and National Legal Adviser, respectively.

According to the BoT, the implication of the judgment is far-reaching, rendering all actions taken by the affected officials invalid. This includes the appointment of Abdulrahman Mohammed as Acting National Chairman, the constitution of the National Caretaker Working Committee, and the conduct and outcome of the party’s March 29, 2026 convention in Abuja.

“The implication of today’s judgment by the Supreme Court is that all actions taken by Senator Samuel Anyanwu, Hon. Umar Bature and Barr. Kamaldeen Ajibade… are illegal, null and ab initio void,” the statement read.

The BoT said the invalidation of both the Abdulrahman Mohammed-led and the Kabiru Tanimu Turaki-led working committees places the responsibility of leading the party squarely on it, as the second highest organ of the PDP, in line with Section 32(5) of the party’s constitution.

Advertisement

“Against this backdrop, the BoT hereby immediately assumes responsibility of the national working leadership of the PDP as immediate constitutional remedial steps to foster genuine reconciliation, salvage, stabilize and return the party to good political health,” the statement added.

To restore order, the BoT announced plans to convene an emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) in accordance with Section 31 of the PDP Constitution. The meeting is expected to appoint an Interim National Working Committee to manage the affairs of the party and ensure compliance with timelines set out in the Electoral Act 2026.

The interim leadership, the BoT noted, will also be tasked with preparing the party for participation in the 2027 general elections.

In the meantime, all staff of the party have been directed to resume duties at the PDP National Secretariat under the supervision of the BoT pending the appointment of the interim leadership.

The BoT commended party stakeholders, including Governors Bala Mohammed and Seyi Makinde, members of the National Assembly caucus, state chairmen, and youth and women wings, for their resilience during the crisis.

It also called on party members to put aside internal differences and work towards unity.

Advertisement

“The PDP has suffered enough… The time has therefore come for us to make sacrifices, sheathe our swords and embrace genuine reconciliation for lasting peace,” the statement said.