Abia 2027: Kalu Supporters Slam APC’s ‘Systematic’ Exclusion Of Deputy Speaker

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Supporters of the House of Representatives Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu, have faulted the decision of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State to zone its 2027 governorship ticket to Abia Central Senatorial District.

The Benjamin Kalu Movement (BKM) described the move as a calculated attempt to shut out aspirants from Abia North, including the deputy speaker.

Speaking through its Director-General, Hon. Emma Trumps Eke, on Thursday, the group said it received the zoning announcement with “shock and disbelief.”

The APC had earlier announced that its governorship ticket for the next election had been reserved for Abia Central. It hinged the decision on the need for equity, justice and fair play.

The party’s state publicity secretary, Uche Aguoru, said the arrangement reflected Abia’s long-standing rotational principle among the three senatorial zones. He noted that the current state chairman is from Abia North, while the immediate past governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, is from Abia South.

But the BKM said the decision was rushed and taken without broad consultation.

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“The Movement received the news with shock and disbelief. While we respect the right of the party to take decisions, zoning of such a critical office requires wide consultation, inclusiveness, and strategic reasoning. This unilateral approach undermines internal democracy and risks alienating loyal party members from other zones,” the statement read.

The group said the Abia APC was still rebuilding and needed unity rather than actions capable of deepening internal divisions.

It added that both Abia North and Abia South had credible aspirants who had invested in strengthening the party and deserved the chance to contest.

“We believe in equity and zoning. However, equity must not be used as a tool to shut out capable hands or to serve narrow interests. At a time we should be consolidating, this decision is capable of causing disaffection among our members. We view the statement as a deliberate act to systematically edge out aspirants from Abia North especially the Deputy Speaker from the race. We want to submit that Abia North is the where the ticket should be originally zoned to after the administration of Dr. Victor Okezie Ikpeazu from Abia South,” the statement added.

The BKM called on the APC State Working Committee and the national leadership of the party to reverse the zoning decision.

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“While we urge calm among our supporters, we appeal to the party hierarchy to reconsider its decision and allow status quo to remain. We remain committed to the growth of APC in Abia and will continue to engage all stakeholders to ensure that the party goes into the election as one united family,” they said.

The development came amidst tensions within the Abia APC, where Benjamin Kalu and former governor Orji Kalu are engaged in leadership tussle over control of the party structure ahead of 2027.

Both APC chieftains are from Abia North and are seeking to influence the outcome of the next governorship race.