Kanu’s Lawyer Responds To Fraud Allegations Against Him

Barr Ifeanyi Ejiofor, counsel to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Monday, responded to alleged land fraud levelled against him by one Barr Emeka Ugwuonye.

Ugwuonye, founder of Due Process Advocates (DPA), had claimed Barr Ejiofor was implicated in a serious case of fraud, forgery, and criminal breach of trust by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Barr Ejiofor, in a statement he personally signed, described the report by Barr Emeka Ugwuonye as ‘false, evil and despicable’.

Ejiofor said, “Good morning ezigbo UmuChineke,

“An injurious defamation of my character being circulated on social media was brought to my attention last night.

“I wish to urge you all my noble fans and UmuChineke to disregard any publication aimed at disparaging my person.

“We all know that this is a rude distraction at this critical period, but we will not give in. In due time, truth and nothing but the truth will be exposed.

“The publication is utterly and inherently false in every material particular and was mischievously contrived and masterminded by evil, wicked, despicable and low thinking, treacherous individuals, for selfish and unsalutary reasons, to denigrate and ridicule my person.

“I have no doubt in my mind whatsoever that some particular individuals, who have constantly and variously demonstrated their treacherous disposition, masterminded, procured, encouraged and goaded the libellous publication. In the fullness of time, I will expose the identity of these traitors to their utter scorn, derision and contempt.

“Meanwhile, I urge you all to remain steadfast and focused on the goal which is to get Onyendu’s release ASAP.

“Thank you all for your continued prayers and supplications to the Almighty Chukwuokike Abiama.”