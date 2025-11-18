Kebbi Abductions: Senate Seeks Recruitment Of 100,000 Soldiers

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigerian Senate has called on President Bola Tinubu to initiate the process of recruiting an additional 100,000 soldiers into the Nigerian Army.

The Senate made a call on Tuesday following the abduction of over 25 female pupils of a secondary school in Kebbi on Monday by terrorists.

The principal of the school sustained gunshot wounds during the unfortunate encounter, which occurred in the state’s southern district. The vice principal was killed in the attack.

In a motion raised by a Kebbi senator, Abdullahi Yahaya, the lawmakers condemned the attack, calling it a national disgrace.

“This is a slap in the face of the nation,” Yahaya said, even as other lawmakers voiced their outrage over the escalating insecurity in the country.

Senator Yahaya stressed the urgency of the situation, highlighting the need for immediate and comprehensive military reinforcement.

“This latest attack underscores the vulnerability of our schools and citizens. We cannot sit idly by while our children continue to be the target of these heinous criminals,” he stated.

Senators across party lines expressed deep concern, with many questioning the effectiveness of previous security budgets and allocations aimed at securing educational institutions.

“We must ensure that adequate resources are dedicated to providing safety for our children, and the military must be sufficiently equipped and staffed to address these threats head-on,” said Senator Aminu Tambuwal.

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, agreed with his colleagues, saying the recent surge in school abductions was deeply alarming.

“The resurgence of these kidnappings takes us back to the tragic events of 2014 and 2015, when the Chibok girls were abducted. Now, as then, we must act swiftly to protect our schools and our children,” Akpabio said.

He noted that the international community was closely monitoring Nigeria’s security situation.

Other lawmakers, including Senators Ahmad Lawan and Victor Umeh, joined the call for urgent action.

“The government must be proactive in strengthening our defence forces, as the current security situation is untenable,” Senator Umeh said.

Senator Adams Oshiomhole said, “We cannot afford to let our citizens live in constant fear. We need an army that is adequately equipped to tackle these challenges head-on.”