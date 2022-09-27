71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has said the comment credited to the Minister of State for Labour and one of the spokesmen of the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Organisation is a clear confirmation of the failures of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

A statement issued on Tuesday by

Phrank Shaibu, Atiku’s Special Assistant on Public Communication, also lamented the spate of kidnapping and poor living standard of Nigerians which he blamed on poor leadership by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Recall Keyamo had stated on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics that Nigerians “are too hungry to think about religion” but are focused instead on leaders who can proffer solutions to the problems facing the country.

That submission drew the ire of Nigerians and Insinuation emerged afterwards that the president had called for Keyamo’s sack for allegedly discrediting the administration.

While Keyamo hailed the reaction from the presidency that there was no such call, Atiku said nothing can be further from the truth as a senior member of the administration has confirmed long held belief of the administration’s failures.

Atiku said, “A party who asked Nigerians to dream again has succeeded in turning their dreams into nightmares simply because of their incompetence.

“Nigerians are worse off today than they were when the APC took over on May 29th 2015, and the country under the president’s watch has become more divided today than at any other time since the civil war of 1967 to 1970,” the former Vice President said.

”I have consistently maintained that economic growth in itself is meaningless if it does not translate to better life for millions of our citizens living in poverty,” the statement said.

He declared that, “I hate to say it, but the records of the Buhari’s administration’s agency, the NBS has proven that this is true.

”As at the last count, over 35,000 Nigerians have been sent to their early graves by the rampaging Boko Haram and so-called bandits, as the APC Administration flip-flops on the right approach to end the crisis.

“Add this to the continuing cases of kidnapping for ransom and other violent crimes across the country, and one begins to wonder whether Nigeria is on the road to Somalia, or if indeed Buhari has abandoned his duty post.

”Under President Buhari’s watch, the Accountant General of the Federation alone stole N109 billion; aside fuel subsidy rackets and social safety net schemes being perpetrated by incredibly-brazen public officials, emboldened by the impunity that now characterizes government affairs.

“Yet, there is no evidence that these officials will be robustly prosecuted and be made to answer for the crimes they are alleged to have committed,” the statement said.