Kogi Assembly Summons Ex-Gov Idris Over Shares In Dangote Cement

The Kogi House of Assembly has summoned former Governor Ibrahim Idris to appear before it over the state’s 10 percent shares in Dangote Cement Plant, Obajana.

The lawmakers issued the directive on Tuesday in Lokoja when the representatives of Dangote could not explain the true position of the shares during a public hearing.

Mr. Liman Salihu, Dangote Legal Officer, had told the lawmakers that he and other officials present at the hearing were not privy to the agreements reached between the then Kogi government and Dangote sometime in 2003 and had nothing to say about the shares.

“Distinguished legislators, what we have about the Dangote Cement and Kogi are what is contained in the documents presented before you today.

“The person, who is supposed to be here with us today for this hearing is indisposed but he said by God’s grace he be available by next week.

“We are even pleading for a close-door dialogue with either your top stakeholders or economic committee to see how we could resolve some of the grey areas,” he said.

But lawmakers were angry with the Dangote team and their submissions, which to them had not satisfied their curiosity nor in compliance with their earlier directives.

Speaker of the House, Mr Matthew Kolawale, told the Dangote team that it seemed they were playing on the matter.

“We all agreed at the last hearing that one of your very informed executive directors would be here today to explain issues to us and to lay before us vital documents.

“It’s surprising that he is not here today nor the right documents are given to us to help us know exactly how Kogi Cement transmuted to Dangote Cement.

“Besides, nobody has explained to us how we came about to own only 10 percent from a company that was solely ours and even that percentage is not certain.

“Probably, we have to invite the former governor of the regime of 2003, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris to come and help explain to us what exactly transpired at that time,” he suggested.

At that point, the entire investigations committee members agreed to summon the former governor to appear before it for explanation in their next public hearing.

The house also ordered Dangote to ensure that the said official, who couldn’t show up, appear before the committee on Oct. 11, the next hearing date unfailingly.