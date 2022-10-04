Police Build ‘Modern’ Stations, Barracks, 198 Other Projects Across Nigeria

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigeria police Force said it has completed the construction of over 198 projects including more than 120 modern police stations, and barracks across six geo-political zones of the country.

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali-Baba is scheduled to commission the projects from Tuesday, October 4 to Sunday, October 9.

The newly constructed Kurudu Divisional Headquarters in Abuja is among the completed projects scheduled to be commissioned first by the IGP, before moving to Kaduna, Jigawa, Katsina, Yobe, and Borno States.

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi on Tuesday, the development is part of the efforts to fight crimes and criminality through an improved welfare package.

Other reasons include the need to improve the anti-crime psychology of officers, thereby offering policing services in conformity with international practices.

The statement read partly, “The Inspector-General of Police reiterates his commitment to ensuring that modern policing realities are emulated and deeply entrenched through modern policing facilities and equipment aimed at improving the professionalism of the Nigeria Police Force, as well as grow a citizen-led and citizen-focused policing system for the nation.

“The Police boss equally reaffirms that the present leadership of the NPF would continually strive hard to institutionalize and sustain policies that are geared towards providing adequate welfare packages to police personnel in all areas and across board.”

The welfare of police officers has over time remained a challenge in the system, with varying reports revealing the situations of poor living conditions, inadequate housing, poor salaries, and poor pension to mention but a few