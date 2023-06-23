KOGI: Clarence Lauds Relocation Of College Of Education To Mopa-Muro

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Former Kogi Governor, Clarence Olafemi, expressed his appreciation on Friday for Governor Yahaya Bello’s decision to relocate the College of Education (Technical) from Kabba to Mopa and establish Kogi State University in Kabba.

During a press conference in Lokoja, Olafemi commended Governor Bello and thanked him for honoring the Okun people in Kogi West with the establishment of Kogi State University (KSU) in Kabba.

The relocation of the College of Education to Mopa was deemed necessary due to the state government’s plan to establish the new Kogi State University at the current site of the college.

Olafemi hailed Bello as a “God-sent governor” and described him as a fair-minded individual, deserving of celebration for his remarkable achievements.

He stated, “The Mopa community has pledged its full support to the governor, ensuring a seamless relocation of the institution from Kabba to the Government Technical College Mopa.”

“The Government Technical College, Mopa, is a functioning state-owned institution with a vast land area of four kilometers by five kilometers, and there are no land disputes associated with it. We believe it is the most suitable choice within Mopa,” Olafemi added.

He expressed his gratitude, along with the entire Mopa community, to the committee responsible for relocating the College of Education (Technical) to Mopa and establishing Kogi State University in Kabba.

Olafemi emphasized that Governor Bello’s actions aimed to rectify the mistakes made by previous administrations over the years.

“We already have a Federal Polytechnic in Idah, serving the Idah federal constituency, and Prince Abubakar Audu University in Anyigba, serving the Dekina Federal Constituency. There is also a College of Education in Ankpa and a Federal College of Education in Okene. However, until now, the entire Okun land lacked a single educational institution,” he explained.

Olafemi further revealed that during his tenure as governor, he established the College of Education (Technical) in Kabba, recognizing Kabba as the headquarters of Okun. Nevertheless, the institution was neglected to the point where its existence was almost forgotten.

“The people of Okun land will forever be grateful to Governor Bello for providing us with this privilege and opportunity to rejoice,” Olafemi concluded.