Kogi Guber: Abejide Vows To Implement Local Government Autonomy, Recruit More Teachers

The candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the November 11 governorship election in Kogi state, Hon. Leke Abejide, vowed to ensure that all the local governments in the state operate functionally with full control of their allocations.

Abejide made this promise while addressing different support groups and stakeholders from Igala-Bassa land in Lokoja on Friday, pledging rapid infrastructural development of the Eastern senatorial district of the state.

The ADC candidate said his government will ensure that the Local Government system in Kogi State is fully functional as a third tier of government with full control of its allocations.

Abejide also vowed to eliminate the widespread phenomenon of paying salaries in percentages, telling supporters that the practice will be a thing of the past once he assumes office as governor of the state

He also said his government will ensure the mass recruitment and training of teachers in primary and secondary schools in the state while decrying the non-recruitment of teachers in the past 7 years.

The ADC candidate reaffirmed his pledge to pay West African Examination Council (WAEC) fees for all students across the 21 LGAs in the state.

He promised to upgrade Prince Abubakar Audu University Anyigba to international standards and tackle the erosion menace in Igala land.

The governorship candidate said with his experience as a successful exporter, he will develop the vast cashew market in the Eastern senatorial district of the state.

He assured his supporters of their safety

before, during and after the November 11 governorship election, adding that President Bola Tinubu is committed to a free, fair and credible elections in the state.

He noted that political thugs and merchants of electoral violence will be tamed.

Abejide assured the groups of his commitment to the unity of Kogi state and pledged that under his incoming administration, every part of the state will have a sense of belonging.

On his part, the Deputy Governorship candidate of the party, Dr. Idris Omede said the ADC ticket is the best option for Kogi State.

Omede, a former National President of Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), expressed confidence in Abejide’s capacity to turn the fortunes of Kogi state around.

He assured the supporters that the age-long dreams of a prosperous, safe and united state would become a reality with the Leke/Omede ticket.