Kwankwaso Commends Bishops For Confronting Tinubu Over Nigerians’ Hardship

The Vice Presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has commended the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) for confronting the Tinubu administration over the hardship facing Nigerians, describing the intervention as an act of courage and patriotism.

The former Kano State governor said the bishops’ concerns over the rising cost of living, worsening insecurity, declining public confidence, and widespread hardship were neither partisan nor isolated, but reflected the daily experiences of ordinary citizens across the country.

“I commend the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) for demonstrating courage and patriotism by drawing attention to the realities confronting our nation,” Kwankwaso said.

“Their concerns regarding the rising cost of living, worsening insecurity, declining public confidence, and the hardship faced by millions of Nigerians are neither partisan nor isolated; they reflect the daily experiences of ordinary citizens across every region of our country.”

Kwankwaso lamented that despite Nigeria’s abundant human and natural resources, millions of citizens continued to struggle under the weight of economic hardship, unemployment, insecurity, and poor access to quality education and healthcare.

“Nigeria is blessed with abundant human and natural resources, yet millions of our people continue to struggle under the weight of economic hardship, unemployment, insecurity, poor access to quality education and healthcare, and diminishing opportunities.

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“These challenges demand urgent, sincere, and people-centred responses from those entrusted with leadership,” he said.

He called on Nigerians to continue engaging the Federal Government and other leaders constructively, advocating for good governance, accountability, and policies that prioritise the security, welfare, and prosperity of citizens.

“I encourage all well-meaning Nigerians to continue constructively engaging the Federal Government and other leaders at all levels whenever the opportunity arises, advocating for good governance, accountability, and policies that prioritise the security, welfare, and prosperity of our people,” he said.

Kwankwaso added that such collective commitment and responsible leadership remained key to building a more peaceful, united, and prosperous Nigeria, and prayed for the country’s continued blessing.