LAGOS: 65-Year-Old Landlord Gets Life Sentence For ‘Fingering’ Tenant’s Children

A 65-year-old landlord, Igwe Ambrose, was on Monday sentenced to double life imprisonment by an Ikeja sexual offences and domestic violence court in Lagos.

Ambrose was found guilty of inserting fingers into the private parts of his tenant’s children – aged 7 and 11.

He was arraigned on four-count charge bordering on sexual assault by penetration and indecent treatment of a child.

The court said the landlord committed the offences at Shagari estate in the Ipaja area of the state, between January and June 2021.

In her verdict, Abiola Soladoye, the judge, said the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt, adding that the survivors identified the defendant and the evidence exposed him as a “bare-faced liar”.

The judge described the landlord as a “dirty old man” who fingered and touched the breasts of the survivors on the pretext of helping them with their school assignments.

“The testimonies of the prosecution witnesses (survivors) were credible, as they cannot consent to being fingered by the landlord,” the judge ruled.

“The defendant was identified as the assailant and their evidence was corroborated by their mother and the investigating police officer (IPO) who visited the crime scene and a clear account of the assault and indecent treatment was confirmed.”

The judge sentenced the defendant to life imprisonment for count one and count two each; while counts three and four carried seven years jail term each.

“Counts one and two carry life imprisonment each; the defendant is hereby sentenced to life imprisonment on each of the count charge,” Soladoye added.

“In respect to counts three and four which carry seven years jail term, the defendant is hereby sentenced to seven years imprisonment on each of the count charges.

“His name is to be entered in the sexual offences register maintained by Lagos state government.”