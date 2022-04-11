Lagos APC Says Tinubu ‘Unshakable’ After Meeting Progressives Govs Over Osinbajo’s Declaration

The presidential ambition of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains “unshakable” despite Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s decision to join the 2023 race.

The Lagos chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) stated this after Tinubu met with the governors elected on the platform of the APC in Abuja on Monday.

The APC leader’s meeting with the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) was held hours after Osinbajo met the APC governors and declared his presidential ambition.

The Lagos APC tweeted after Tinubu’s meeting: “Our focus remains unshakable…Thank you for coming PGF Governors …Message loud and clear …Our focus remains unshakable…The objectives defined….Future assured…ASIWAJU is the answer.”

Thank you for coming PGF Govs … Message loud and clear …

Our focus remains unshakable…

The objectives defined.

Future assured…



ASIWAJU is the answer ♾♾♾ pic.twitter.com/Lphfxk2tpY — APC Lagos State (@apc_lagos) April 11, 2022

Tinubu was believed to have used the meeting which was held at the Kebbi State Governor’s Lodge in Asokoro, Abuja, to seek assurance from the APC governors to support his presidential bid.

While the APC leader has yet to formally declare for the race, he had informed President Muhammadu Buhari about his ambition during a visit to the State House in January.

Osinbajo was said to have resisted pressure from his supporters to declare his ambition earlier than now because of his loyalty to Tinubu and the need to observe the body language of his former boss.

His declaration now officially pits him against Tinubu in the race to grab the presidential ticket of the ruling APC.